Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.75 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.27 million to $93.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,868. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

