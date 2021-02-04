Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.71

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 8024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

