VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSE VER opened at $36.84 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

