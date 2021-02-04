Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

VRNT opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

