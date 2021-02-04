VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.43. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

