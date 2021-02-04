Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters. The company has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt in third-quarter 2020 has increased sequentially. Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of the quarter was below the short-term level, indicating cash insufficiency.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.00 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

