Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)’s (VET) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of VET opened at C$6.23 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$986.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.