Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $275.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

VRTX opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

