Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 349685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

