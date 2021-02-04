Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.01.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

