Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,428 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of ViacomCBS worth $172,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 280,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.