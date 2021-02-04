Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 57.25% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $142,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

