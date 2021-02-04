Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $218.81 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $218,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

