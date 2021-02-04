Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Twitter worth $157,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 188.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,965,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 10.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

