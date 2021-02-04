Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,923 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $160,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

