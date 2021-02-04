Vicus Capital Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

