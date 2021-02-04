Vicus Capital Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 2,801,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

