Vicus Capital Has $95.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.96. 35,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

