Vicus Capital Sells 1,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,160. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $195.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

