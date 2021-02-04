Vicus Capital Sells 5,462 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

SMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,746. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

About VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

