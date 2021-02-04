Vicus Capital Sells 81,681 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,141. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.