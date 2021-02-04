VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 56.7% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $12.00 million and $242,969.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 162.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

