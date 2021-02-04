VIDT Datalink Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $26.90 million and $3.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.44 or 0.01332115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00056213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.04 or 0.05904641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

