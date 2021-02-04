Vidya 24 Hour Volume Hits $429,922.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Vidya token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $984,697.32 and approximately $429,922.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00089446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00064318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.