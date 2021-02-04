Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of VIE opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 468.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,340 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

