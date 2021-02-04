Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,223.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

GNHAF opened at $132.14 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.