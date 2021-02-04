VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.67

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.67 and traded as high as $80.40. VINCI SA (DG.PA) shares last traded at $80.16, with a volume of 1,173,721 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.00 ($105.88).

About VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

