Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.70. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 21 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

