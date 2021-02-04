Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPCE traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 604,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,678,730. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

