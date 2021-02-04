Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.