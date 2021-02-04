Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

