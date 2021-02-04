Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,334,000 after acquiring an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $5,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

