Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.43 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

