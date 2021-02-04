VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Down 6%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,755,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,302,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTGN. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.