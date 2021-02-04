Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth $974,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.