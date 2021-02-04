Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.82 per share for the year.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE:VNO opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

