VouchForMe Trading Down 2% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $156,427.20 and approximately $1,755.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

