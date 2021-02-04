Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Up 131.4% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $533.39 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006503 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 131.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

