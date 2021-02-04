W Green Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $110,672.78 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $110,672.78 and $18,760.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

