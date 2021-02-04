W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $455.00 Price Target at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $465.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $366.11 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.89 and its 200-day moving average is $376.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.