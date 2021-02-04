W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.94. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.