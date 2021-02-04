Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $878.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

