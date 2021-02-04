Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 29100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

