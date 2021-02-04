Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 40.1% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $12.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.80 or 0.04391738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.