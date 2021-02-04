Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and $9.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00204777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.11 or 0.01820269 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.