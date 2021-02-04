Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €175.00 Price Target

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €179.20 ($210.82) on Thursday. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.