Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

