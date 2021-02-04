Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

