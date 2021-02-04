Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) PT Raised to C$101.00

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:WFG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18.

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) Company Profile

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

