Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 1% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.30. 4,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$187.03 million and a P/E ratio of 106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

